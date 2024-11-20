Left Menu

Sterlite Power Energizes South Goa with Advanced Transmission Project

Sterlite Power has completed the Goa-Tamnar Transmission Project, bringing power to South Goa. The project includes Goa's first 400 kV Gas-Insulated Substation (GIS) at Dharbandora and aims to improve power supply reliability in the region. CEO Arun Sharma emphasizes its importance in enhancing Goa's power infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2024 15:32 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 14:50 IST
Sterlite Power Energizes South Goa with Advanced Transmission Project
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Sterlite Power announced on Wednesday the completion of the Goa-Tamnar Transmission Project, a significant infrastructure endeavor designed to channel electricity to South Goa.

The project was realized through the Special Purpose Vehicle Goa-Tamnar Transmission Project Ltd (GTTPL), as affirmed by Sterlite Power in an official statement.

Marking a historic development, the project activates Goa's inaugural 400 kV Gas-Insulated Substation (GIS) at Dharbandora, delivering for the first time a 400 kV power supply to South Goa. According to Arun Sharma, CEO of Sterlite Power's Infrastructure Business, this achievement is pivotal in reinforcing Goa's power infrastructure. He highlighted the role of the GIS substation and advanced technology in ensuring a consistent and robust power supply to both residents and businesses across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024