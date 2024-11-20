Sterlite Power Energizes South Goa with Advanced Transmission Project

Sterlite Power announced on Wednesday the completion of the Goa-Tamnar Transmission Project, a significant infrastructure endeavor designed to channel electricity to South Goa.

The project was realized through the Special Purpose Vehicle Goa-Tamnar Transmission Project Ltd (GTTPL), as affirmed by Sterlite Power in an official statement.

Marking a historic development, the project activates Goa's inaugural 400 kV Gas-Insulated Substation (GIS) at Dharbandora, delivering for the first time a 400 kV power supply to South Goa. According to Arun Sharma, CEO of Sterlite Power's Infrastructure Business, this achievement is pivotal in reinforcing Goa's power infrastructure. He highlighted the role of the GIS substation and advanced technology in ensuring a consistent and robust power supply to both residents and businesses across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)