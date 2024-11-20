Market Surge: Easing Tensions and Nvidia Earnings Fuel Confidence

Global shares witnessed a rise on Wednesday following a cooling of tensions between Russia and the West, giving a boost to investor confidence ahead of earnings announcements from Nvidia, the AI giant.

The easing tensions restored market calm, leading to gains in both European shares and U.S. stock index futures. Nvidia's upcoming results are generating significant anticipation among traders.

In parallel, bitcoin reached a new record high, and the dollar showed strength, benefiting from expectations of President Trump's economic policies. In commodities, oil experienced gains, while traditional safe-haven assets like gold saw a decline.

(With inputs from agencies.)