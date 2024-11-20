Left Menu

Market Surge: Easing Tensions and Nvidia Earnings Fuel Confidence

Global shares rose as tensions between Russia and the West eased, boosting investor confidence. Nvidia, the AI giant, reported earnings, while bitcoin hit a record high. The dollar also gained momentum, driven by expectations of Trump's economic policies. Meanwhile, oil prices and other market dynamics showed positive movements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 15:51 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 15:51 IST
Market Surge: Easing Tensions and Nvidia Earnings Fuel Confidence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global shares witnessed a rise on Wednesday following a cooling of tensions between Russia and the West, giving a boost to investor confidence ahead of earnings announcements from Nvidia, the AI giant.

The easing tensions restored market calm, leading to gains in both European shares and U.S. stock index futures. Nvidia's upcoming results are generating significant anticipation among traders.

In parallel, bitcoin reached a new record high, and the dollar showed strength, benefiting from expectations of President Trump's economic policies. In commodities, oil experienced gains, while traditional safe-haven assets like gold saw a decline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024