Market Surge: Easing Tensions and Nvidia Earnings Fuel Confidence
Global shares rose as tensions between Russia and the West eased, boosting investor confidence. Nvidia, the AI giant, reported earnings, while bitcoin hit a record high. The dollar also gained momentum, driven by expectations of Trump's economic policies. Meanwhile, oil prices and other market dynamics showed positive movements.
Global shares witnessed a rise on Wednesday following a cooling of tensions between Russia and the West, giving a boost to investor confidence ahead of earnings announcements from Nvidia, the AI giant.
The easing tensions restored market calm, leading to gains in both European shares and U.S. stock index futures. Nvidia's upcoming results are generating significant anticipation among traders.
In parallel, bitcoin reached a new record high, and the dollar showed strength, benefiting from expectations of President Trump's economic policies. In commodities, oil experienced gains, while traditional safe-haven assets like gold saw a decline.
