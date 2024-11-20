Datta Power Infra to Invest Rs 5,000 Crore in Rajasthan's Renewable Energy

In a significant development for India's renewable energy sector, Datta Power Infra announced on Wednesday an investment of Rs 5,000 crore in Rajasthan. The company has signed an initial agreement with the Rajasthan government, marking a substantial boost to the state's renewable energy capabilities.

The memorandum of understanding was finalized between company representatives and state officials in Jaipur. Datta Power Infra plans to establish 1,000 MW renewable energy capacity, comprising solar, wind, and hybrid projects throughout key districts such as Bikaner, Jaisalmer, and Jodhpur.

CFO Rajeev Kumar Bansal emphasized the company's commitment to sustainable growth. "Our investment will not only enhance Rajasthan's renewable energy capacity but also create employment opportunities for hundreds," Bansal stated, highlighting the transformative potential of this initiative for the state and the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)