Erste Group, EIB Sign €200M Deal to Boost Wind Energy Investments in Europe

Erste Group Bank AG has signed a €200 million guarantee framework agreement with the European Investment Bank (EIB) to fast-track investment in wind energy across the European Union. With this milestone, Erste Group becomes the first Austrian bank to join the EIB’s EU-wide wind guarantee initiative, aimed at strengthening Europe’s renewable-energy capacity and industrial competitiveness.

The agreement is part of an €8 billion EU guarantee program designed to bolster the European wind energy supply chain, ensuring that wind turbine manufacturers, suppliers, and innovators can expand production, invest in new technologies, and maintain European leadership in the global clean-energy market.

Mobilizing Private Capital for Europe’s Green Transition

Under the guarantee framework, Erste Group can issue trade finance guarantees backed up to 50% by the EIB, unlocking new financing for wind projects and strengthening the industrial ecosystem that supports Europe’s energy transition.

EIB Vice President Karl Nehammer said the agreement sends a powerful signal of Europe’s commitment to building renewable capacity:

“Europe is serious about building its own wind capacity and keeping value creation and jobs here. We are mobilising private capital at scale so that European manufacturers, suppliers and innovators can invest, grow and compete – powering the green transition with technology ‘made in Europe’.”

A Catalyst for Competitiveness and Innovation

Erste Group highlighted the agreement as a natural extension of its sustainability strategy.Ingo Bleier, Chief Corporates & Markets Officer at Erste Group, said:

“The green transition is not only about clean energy, it’s about supporting a resilient industrial base that can deliver it. This initiative is a catalyst for competitiveness and innovation, and we are proud to be the first Austria-based banking group to take this step.”

By reducing investment risks, the new guarantee framework will enable the bank to significantly scale its support for wind-energy manufacturers and developers across Central and Eastern Europe.

Strengthening Europe’s Wind Power Industry

The EIB’s Wind Power Package is a key instrument supporting Europe’s energy and industrial strategies. It addresses major bottlenecks such as:

high upfront investment costs

long project timelines

supply chain constraints

competition from global manufacturers

By sharing risk with private banks, the EIB helps bring more renewable-energy projects to financial close, speeding up the deployment of wind energy while safeguarding European jobs and technological expertise.

A Natural Partnership for Clean Energy Growth

Erste Group and the EIB are longstanding partners in renewable-energy financing. Their collaboration reflects a shared commitment to sustainability, innovation, and economic resilience.

Key highlights:

In 2024, Erste Group supported the renewable-energy sector with over €900 million in financing.

The new guarantee agreement strengthens Erste’s capacity to finance large-scale wind projects across Europe.

Together, the institutions aim to accelerate the development of wind energy and shore up the industrial base critical to achieving Europe’s climate and energy goals.

Powering Europe’s Path to Net-Zero

The partnership demonstrates how strategic financial tools can drive investment in clean energy, enhance industrial resilience, and speed up the EU’s green transition. By combining EIB risk-sharing instruments with Erste Group’s regional expertise, the framework is expected to play an important role in expanding wind capacity and supporting Europe’s long-term decarbonization ambitions.