Indonesia's Ambitious Net Zero Emissions Target: A Decade Ahead

Indonesia aims to achieve net zero emissions before 2050, a decade ahead of its previous target. President Prabowo Subianto announced plans to retire coal-fired plants and increase renewable energy capacity to 75 GW in the next 15 years, leveraging the country's solar potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 17:06 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 16:53 IST
Prabowo Subianto Image Credit: Wikipedia

Indonesia has set an ambitious target to reach net zero emissions before 2050, a decade earlier than previously planned, as announced by President Prabowo Subianto at a G20 forum.

President Prabowo revealed that Indonesia intends to decommission all coal and fossil-fueled power plants within 15 years, moving the goal from 2056. The country plans to build 75 gigawatts of renewable energy facilities to aid this transition, a goal reiterated at the COP29 climate summit.

Situated along the equator, Indonesia possesses abundant sunlight for solar energy development. Despite being a leading emitter of greenhouse gases and exporter of thermal coal, Indonesia also boasts the world's third-largest rainforests and an installed power capacity exceeding 90 GW—majorly coal-powered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

