Indonesia's Ambitious Net Zero Emissions Target: A Decade Ahead
Indonesia aims to achieve net zero emissions before 2050, a decade ahead of its previous target. President Prabowo Subianto announced plans to retire coal-fired plants and increase renewable energy capacity to 75 GW in the next 15 years, leveraging the country's solar potential.
Indonesia has set an ambitious target to reach net zero emissions before 2050, a decade earlier than previously planned, as announced by President Prabowo Subianto at a G20 forum.
President Prabowo revealed that Indonesia intends to decommission all coal and fossil-fueled power plants within 15 years, moving the goal from 2056. The country plans to build 75 gigawatts of renewable energy facilities to aid this transition, a goal reiterated at the COP29 climate summit.
Situated along the equator, Indonesia possesses abundant sunlight for solar energy development. Despite being a leading emitter of greenhouse gases and exporter of thermal coal, Indonesia also boasts the world's third-largest rainforests and an installed power capacity exceeding 90 GW—majorly coal-powered.
(With inputs from agencies.)
