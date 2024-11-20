Assam CM Reviews Monument Honoring Assam Movement Martyrs

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on a recent visit to Guwahati's Pachim Boragaon area, evaluated the progress of the ambitious Swahid Smarak Kshetra project. The site serves as a tribute to the 855 martyrs of the historic Assam Movement.

Accompanied by Assam Accord Implementation Minister Atul Bora and other dignitaries, the chief minister surveyed the memorial's construction, which includes modern public amenities and dedicated halls honoring the martyrs' sacrifice. "Nearly 90 percent of the Rs 100 crore project is complete," Sarma stated, hinting at a possible inauguration by December 10.

Envisioned as a pilgrimage for the martyrs of the Assam Agitation, the Swahid Smarak Kshetra will boast one of the tallest towers and busts of the Veer Swahids. In a social media post, Sarma highlighted features like a 60-meter statue, a meditation hall, and an ethnic food court. Additionally, a state cabinet decision announced the renaming of Karimganj District to 'Sribhumi', fulfilling a longstanding demand based on a reference by Rabindranath Tagore.

(With inputs from agencies.)