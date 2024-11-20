Global Market Optimism as AI Hopeful Nvidia Challenges Earnings

On Wednesday, global shares rose as tensions between Russia and the West cooled, bringing confidence to investors anticipating Nvidia's earnings. Meanwhile, bitcoin hit a new record high, signaling strong market optimism, and the dollar climbed.

Following recent geopolitical tensions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's downplaying of nuclear threats helped stabilize markets, shifting investor focus to current financial developments. European shares experienced a 0.3% rally, boosted by positive signals from the U.S. stock index futures.

Nvidia is set to release its third-quarter results, with markets bracing for significant volatility. The technology giant's performance serves as a crucial indicator for the sector's shift towards artificial intelligence, shaping future market trends. Additionally, the dollar saw a 0.5% rise amid expectations of policy changes under Donald Trump's administration, influencing currency values globally.

