Left Menu

Nvidia's Crucial Earnings and the Mixed Stock Market Response

Nvidia's quarterly results are eagerly awaited as they hold the potential to impact the stock market significantly. Their performance is crucial for sustaining the AI industry's momentum, with options traders anticipating a large market value swing. Meanwhile, Target's shares plummet due to poor holiday sales forecasts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 18:12 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 18:12 IST
Nvidia's Crucial Earnings and the Mixed Stock Market Response
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nvidia's upcoming quarterly results are the focus for investors, as the company's performance could significantly influence the stock market's trajectory. Options traders are preparing for a substantial $300-billion shift in value depending on the outcome.

Target's shares have dropped sharply by 17.8% following a forecast that fell short of Wall Street's expectations. While some major stocks, such as Microsoft, showed modest gains, others like Tesla and Apple did not fare as well.

Investor sentiment remains cautious amid geopolitical tensions and economic decisions from upcoming U.S. policy changes, including President-elect Trump's cabinet announcements and potential legislative moves.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024