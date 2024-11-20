Nvidia's Crucial Earnings and the Mixed Stock Market Response
Nvidia's quarterly results are eagerly awaited as they hold the potential to impact the stock market significantly. Their performance is crucial for sustaining the AI industry's momentum, with options traders anticipating a large market value swing. Meanwhile, Target's shares plummet due to poor holiday sales forecasts.
Nvidia's upcoming quarterly results are the focus for investors, as the company's performance could significantly influence the stock market's trajectory. Options traders are preparing for a substantial $300-billion shift in value depending on the outcome.
Target's shares have dropped sharply by 17.8% following a forecast that fell short of Wall Street's expectations. While some major stocks, such as Microsoft, showed modest gains, others like Tesla and Apple did not fare as well.
Investor sentiment remains cautious amid geopolitical tensions and economic decisions from upcoming U.S. policy changes, including President-elect Trump's cabinet announcements and potential legislative moves.
(With inputs from agencies.)
