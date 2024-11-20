Left Menu

Justice D Krishnakumar Appointed as Chief Justice of Manipur HC

The Central Government has appointed Justice D Krishnakumar of Madras High Court as Chief Justice of Manipur High Court, following the recommendation of the Supreme Court Collegium. Recognized for his vast legal experience and integrity, Justice Krishnakumar succeeds Justice Siddharth Mridul upon his retirement.

The Ministry of Law and Justice has announced the appointment of Justice D Krishnakumar of the Madras High Court as the Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court. This significant development was confirmed through a notification by the Central Government.

The decision comes in the wake of recommendations made by the Supreme Court Collegium, which includes the Chief Justice of India, Justice Sanjiv Khanna, alongside Justices BR Gavai and Surya Kant. The Collegium noted Justice Krishnakumar's vast experience in civil, constitutional, and service matters, as well as his legal acumen and integrity.

Justice Krishnakumar's appointment fills the vacancy left by the retirement of Justice Siddharth Mridul, who is set to superannuate on November 21, 2024. This marks a significant leadership transition at the Manipur High Court, underlining the continuous contribution of judges from the Madras High Court to the judiciary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

