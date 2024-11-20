NIA Nabs Key Accused in 2020 Kashmir Narco-Terror Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has captured a major suspect involved in a 2020 narco-terrorism case originating from Kashmir. This case revealed a conspiracy by Pakistan-based terrorist groups to finance their operations through drug trafficking, according to information released by the agency on Wednesday.

The detainee, Muneer Ahmad Banday, had been eluding authorities for four years. He is accused of playing an integral role in the operation designed to amass funds for terrorist endeavors in the Jammu and Kashmir region and across India, utilizing a network of over-ground workers (OGWs).

The conspiracy, which implicates notorious terrorist factions such as Lashkar-E-Taiba (LeT) and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), emerged in June 2020. This followed the Handwara (Kupwara) police's interception of a vehicle at Kairo Bridge, leading to the seizure of 2 kilograms of heroin and Rs 20 lakhs in cash. Further interrogation unveiled an additional 15 kilograms of heroin and Rs 1.15 crores in cash.

The NIA, having assumed control of the case and re-registering it under multiple legal sections on June 23, 2020, has indicted 15 individuals thus far. The agency continues its vigorous efforts to obliterate the narco-terror network and cut off crucial funding streams for terrorism, particularly in Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)