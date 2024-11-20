Global Markets React to Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Indicators

Global markets saw a downward trend on Wednesday, primarily influenced by escalating geopolitical tensions between Russia and the West alongside investor anticipation of tech giant Nvidia's earnings. Bitcoin saw soaring prices, hitting a new record high, while the dollar strengthened on the global stage.

Tension peaked following Ukraine's use of U.S.-made missiles against Russia, which initially drove safe-haven assets such as gold and government bonds. Simultaneously, news of a potential lowering of Russia's nuclear action threshold heightened concerns, though remarks from Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov later eased market nerves.

In the United States, all major stock indices faced declines amidst emerging inflationary concerns linked to President-elect Donald Trump's policy plans. The Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 saw significant dips, driven by consumer, technology, and communication stocks. Meanwhile, the dollar saw gains against major currencies and bitcoin rose amidst expectations of favorable regulatory changes under Trump administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)