Left Menu

Election Showdown: Mahayuti vs. MVA in Maharashtra and Jharkhand

Union Minister Giriraj Singh voiced optimism about voters selecting a 'double-engine' government in Jharkhand and Maharashtra. Exit polls show the ruling Mahayuti coalition poised to retain control in Maharashtra. A tight race unfolds as Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi vie for dominance amid recent political realignments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 22:40 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 22:40 IST
Election Showdown: Mahayuti vs. MVA in Maharashtra and Jharkhand
Union Minister Giriraj Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Giriraj Singh expressed confidence that voters in Jharkhand and Maharashtra will favor a 'double-engine' government. Singh's comments came as the polling for the state assembly elections concluded today.

The Maharashtra assembly elections wrapped up with a 58.22 percent voter turnout. Exit polls suggest the ruling Mahayuti coalition may hold onto power, with the NDA also showing strength in Jharkhand. However, the Maha Vikas Aghadi is expected to put up significant resistance, despite not likely reaching a majority.

The Mahayuti alliance comprises the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP. In contrast, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi includes the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP). Exit polls project Mahayuti leading while MVA shows resilience. Results for all assembly constituencies in Maharashtra and Jharkhand will be announced on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024