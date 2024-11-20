Election Showdown: Mahayuti vs. MVA in Maharashtra and Jharkhand

Union Minister Giriraj Singh expressed confidence that voters in Jharkhand and Maharashtra will favor a 'double-engine' government. Singh's comments came as the polling for the state assembly elections concluded today.

The Maharashtra assembly elections wrapped up with a 58.22 percent voter turnout. Exit polls suggest the ruling Mahayuti coalition may hold onto power, with the NDA also showing strength in Jharkhand. However, the Maha Vikas Aghadi is expected to put up significant resistance, despite not likely reaching a majority.

The Mahayuti alliance comprises the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP. In contrast, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi includes the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP). Exit polls project Mahayuti leading while MVA shows resilience. Results for all assembly constituencies in Maharashtra and Jharkhand will be announced on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)