Outrage in Tamil Nadu: Teacher Hacked to Death Sparks Criticism

Chief Minister MK Stalin announced Rs 5 lakhs ex gratia for the family of a teacher killed in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu. The murder, labeled as brutal, prompted opposition criticism of the DMK government's handling of law and order. The accused was apprehended swiftly, and investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 23:33 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 23:33 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced a Rs 5 lakhs ex gratia payment for the family of a 26-year-old woman teacher who was hacked to death in Thanjavur. The compensation will be provided from the Chief Minister's Public Relief funds in light of this tragic incident.

Describing the murder as brutal, Chief Minister Stalin assured that the government will ensure the perpetrator faces maximum legal consequences. He expressed shock and sorrow over the incident that occurred at Mallipattinam Government School in Thanjavur and extended condolences to the family of the victim, Ramani.

The alleged attacker, identified as Madhan, reportedly acted out of personal vengeance after Ramani declined a marriage proposal. The incident unfolded in the school staff room, leading to immediate arrest of Madhan. Education Minister Anbil Mahesh visited the scene to address the needs of students traumatized by the event.

Thanjavur DIG Ziaul Haque confirmed the swift apprehension of the accused, who was familiar with the school's premise. School operations were suspended, with plans for counseling sessions for students. Meanwhile, the opposition seized the opportunity to criticize the DMK government on the law and order situation.

