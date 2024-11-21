Left Menu

DUSU Vote Counting Set for November 25 Amid Cleanup Efforts

Delhi University to count votes for DUSU elections on November 25, following a High Court ruling amid irregularities issues. The university undertakes a cleanup and restoration of defaced properties. Counting instructions for various institutions outlined, with morning and evening schedules to ensure compliance.

In a decisive development, the counting of votes for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections 2024-25 is slated for November 25. Professor Satyapal Singh, the Chief Election Officer, announced this schedule following a directive from the Hon'ble Delhi High Court. The court mandated that the university conclude the vote counting by November 26, contingent upon the resolution of any identified irregularities.

Singh highlighted that a recent survey uncovered unresolved irregularities in certain areas, prompting the university to spearhead a cleanup operation. Subsequently, he confirmed that the vote counting would proceed as planned on November 25 at the Conference Centre, opposite the Department of Botany in the North Campus, with the process commencing at 8:00 am.

Detailed instructions have been issued to all colleges, departments, institutes, and centres, mandating them to perform their vote counting on November 24. Morning sessions are scheduled to begin at 8:00 am, with evening sessions starting at 2:00 pm. This comes after the Delhi High Court's earlier instruction on November 11, which stipulated that vote counting should start by November 26, conditional on the cleanup and repainting of defaced properties. The bench comprising Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela also ordered a report on the restoration efforts in response to a petition by Prashant Manchanda addressing property defacement concerns during the DUSU elections.

