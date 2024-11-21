Infamous Fugitive Shiv Kumar Nabbed After a Gun Battle in Khurja

In a dramatic turn of events, Shiv Kumar, a notorious criminal wanted for over 30 cases across Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, was apprehended following a shootout with law enforcement in Khurja on Wednesday evening. The encounter unfolded near Madanpur gate, where Kumar attempted to evade a routine police check by diverting off-road, leading to a chase.

The suspect's vehicle skidded near the railway line, prompting him to open fire on pursuing officers. In self-defense, the police returned fire, injuring Kumar in the process. Subsequently, he was arrested, and authorities recovered a pistol, two live cartridges, and one empty cartridge from his possession, according to Circle Officer Bhaskar Mishra.

Kumar, a resident of Faridabad, has a notorious record, including a recent theft of Rs 20 lakh on November 17, which was successfully recovered, alongside the vehicle used in the crime. Officials confirm that investigations are ongoing to unravel any further criminal involvements.

