Farmers Gear Up for Delhi March as MSP Demand Intensifies

The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee is set to march towards Delhi on December 6, advocating for MSP guarantees, amidst ongoing political commentary. With nationwide protests spanning 284 days, farm leaders urge Prime Minister Modi to address growing unrest in Manipur, while challenging the BJP on election-focused tactics.

Updated: 21-11-2024 11:43 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 11:43 IST
Farmers Gear Up for Delhi March as MSP Demand Intensifies
Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) General Secretary Sarwan Singh Pandhair (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) announced a planned march towards Delhi on December 6, as farmers demand guarantees for the Minimum Support Price (MSP). The protest at the Shambhu border marks 284 days, with General Secretary Sarwan Singh Pandhair emphasizing the struggle will continue until demands are met.

Sarwan Singh Pandhair criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), suggesting the party's focus on temple-mosque issues would wane post-elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. He alleged that such issues surface primarily during election periods to create societal division.

The farm leader also addressed the distress in Manipur, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene amid reports of youth harassment by police forces. Pandhair highlighted protests across Punjab, as farmers block national highways demanding government action on various grievances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

