Supreme Court Considers Jail Courtroom for Yasin Malik's Trial

The Supreme Court proposes setting up a courtroom in jail to try terror convict Yasin Malik in abduction and murder cases. The CBI urges against moving Malik from Delhi due to security risks. A comparison with Ajmal Kasab's trial underscores the importance of a fair trial system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 15:05 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 15:05 IST
Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On Thursday, the Supreme Court floated the idea of establishing a temporary courtroom inside a jail to handle the trial of terror convict Yasin Malik, who faces charges of abduction and murder. The court underscored that even Ajmal Kasab was afforded a fair trial in India.

A bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih suggested that conducting the trial within the jail could facilitate the cross-examination of witnesses while ensuring security. The court queried the number of witnesses involved and their security needs, reflecting on India's commitment to justice.

This judicial observation emerged during a hearing of the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) plea, challenging a Jammu court's directive demanding Malik's physical presence in court. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta emphasized security concerns, particularly given Malik's current imprisonment at Tihar Jail in Delhi. A photograph depicting Malik with Hafiz Saeed was presented, highlighting his notoriety.

The Supreme Court granted the CBI permission to involve all accused individuals in the petition, scheduling the case for a hearing next week. CBI has contested an order by Jammu's Additional Sessions Judge issued on September 20 and 21, which called for Malik's production in two separate cases.

The Jammu court had sought Malik's presence for witness cross-examination regarding the 1989 killing of four IAF personnel and the abduction of Rubaiya Sayeed. The Supreme Court had previously stayed this order. Concerns about Malik's presence at the Supreme Court, expressed by Solicitor General Mehta in a letter to the Home Secretary, cited potential security breaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

