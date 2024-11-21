Supreme Court Considers Jail Courtroom for Yasin Malik's Trial

The Supreme Court proposed the establishment of a provisional courtroom inside a jail to facilitate a trial for terror convict Yasin Malik, connected to cases of abduction and murder. Highlighting the importance of a fair trial, as afforded to Ajmal Kasab, the court acknowledged the logistical challenges posed by the trial.

A bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih suggested that the courtroom set-up within the jail could aid in the cross-examination of witnesses. With references to Kasab's trial underscoring the nation's commitment to justice, the bench sought details regarding the number of witnesses and the necessary security measures to ensure their safety.

The remarks arose during the hearing of a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) plea challenging a Jammu court's directive requiring Malik's physical attendance for trial proceedings. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, advocating for security, highlighted Malik's associations with known militants, further emphasizing the risk involved in transporting him from Delhi's Tihar Jail to Jammu and Kashmir.

