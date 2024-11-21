Left Menu

Supreme Court Considers Jail Courtroom for Yasin Malik's Trial

The Supreme Court suggested setting up a temporary courtroom within a jail for the trial of terror convict Yasin Malik, emphasizing fair trial standards used in the Ajmal Kasab case. The session involved discussions on security arrangements and witness cross-examinations, viewing a CBI plea against Jammu's court order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 15:07 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 15:07 IST
Supreme Court Considers Jail Courtroom for Yasin Malik's Trial
Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court proposed the establishment of a provisional courtroom inside a jail to facilitate a trial for terror convict Yasin Malik, connected to cases of abduction and murder. Highlighting the importance of a fair trial, as afforded to Ajmal Kasab, the court acknowledged the logistical challenges posed by the trial.

A bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih suggested that the courtroom set-up within the jail could aid in the cross-examination of witnesses. With references to Kasab's trial underscoring the nation's commitment to justice, the bench sought details regarding the number of witnesses and the necessary security measures to ensure their safety.

The remarks arose during the hearing of a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) plea challenging a Jammu court's directive requiring Malik's physical attendance for trial proceedings. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, advocating for security, highlighted Malik's associations with known militants, further emphasizing the risk involved in transporting him from Delhi's Tihar Jail to Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024