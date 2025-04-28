Drama Unfolds in Gandhi's Defamation Case: Cross-Examination Continues

The defamation case against Rahul Gandhi intensified as the cross-examination of a key witness took place at a special MP/MLA Court on Monday. The case, filed by BJP leader Vijay Mishra, revolves around remarks allegedly made by Gandhi in 2018 that were deemed defamatory.

The cross-examination, conducted by Gandhi's advocate Kashi Prasad Shukla, could not be completed and has been scheduled to continue on May 17. The case has experienced multiple delays due to a strikes and health issues.

Originally stemming from Gandhi's remarks against Amit Shah during the Karnataka elections, the legal proceedings have stretched over five years, culminating in a warrant against Gandhi in December 2023. Gandhi maintains the accusations are politically motivated.

(With inputs from agencies.)