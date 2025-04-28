Left Menu

Drama Unfolds in Gandhi's Defamation Case: Cross-Examination Continues

The cross-examination in BJP leader Vijay Mishra's defamation case against Rahul Gandhi took place in a special MP/MLA court. Initiated in 2018 over remarks made during elections, the case saw Gandhi's surrender in February 2024 and subsequent bail. Proceedings were delayed due to lawyer strikes and health issues.

Sultanpur | Updated: 28-04-2025 18:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The defamation case against Rahul Gandhi intensified as the cross-examination of a key witness took place at a special MP/MLA Court on Monday. The case, filed by BJP leader Vijay Mishra, revolves around remarks allegedly made by Gandhi in 2018 that were deemed defamatory.

The cross-examination, conducted by Gandhi's advocate Kashi Prasad Shukla, could not be completed and has been scheduled to continue on May 17. The case has experienced multiple delays due to a strikes and health issues.

Originally stemming from Gandhi's remarks against Amit Shah during the Karnataka elections, the legal proceedings have stretched over five years, culminating in a warrant against Gandhi in December 2023. Gandhi maintains the accusations are politically motivated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

