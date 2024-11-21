Delhi Police Nab Two Over Fatal Stabbing Near Metro Station

In a swift action, Delhi Police have apprehended two individuals in connection with the brutal murder of a man near the Samaypur Badli Metro Station in the capital. The incident, which occurred on Wednesday night, has sent shockwaves through the community.

The two accused, identified as 31-year-old Sanjeet from Suraj Park and his brother, 26-year-old Rohit, targeted their neighbor, Lallan, during a heated confrontation. According to Surender, the victim's brother, the altercation began when Sanjeet directed abusive remarks at him. Surender confronted Sanjeet, who, along with his brothers, retaliated violently. Surender called his family, including Lallan, for help.

The skirmish escalated, culminating in Sanjeet fatally stabbing Lallan. Both accused were later tracked down, with Sanjeet being apprehended at BSA Hospital and Rohit at Suraj Park, Badli. Police disclosed that there was a prior history of disputes between the families involved, and investigations are underway to uncover further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)