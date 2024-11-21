Left Menu

Delhi Police Nab Two Over Fatal Stabbing Near Metro Station

Two men, Sanjeet and Rohit, have been arrested by Delhi Police over the murder of Lallan near Samaypur Badli Metro Station. The incident stemmed from a brawl initiated by abusive remarks, culminating in Lallan's stabbing. Investigations reveal a history of disputes between the families involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 16:40 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 16:40 IST
Delhi Police Nab Two Over Fatal Stabbing Near Metro Station
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a swift action, Delhi Police have apprehended two individuals in connection with the brutal murder of a man near the Samaypur Badli Metro Station in the capital. The incident, which occurred on Wednesday night, has sent shockwaves through the community.

The two accused, identified as 31-year-old Sanjeet from Suraj Park and his brother, 26-year-old Rohit, targeted their neighbor, Lallan, during a heated confrontation. According to Surender, the victim's brother, the altercation began when Sanjeet directed abusive remarks at him. Surender confronted Sanjeet, who, along with his brothers, retaliated violently. Surender called his family, including Lallan, for help.

The skirmish escalated, culminating in Sanjeet fatally stabbing Lallan. Both accused were later tracked down, with Sanjeet being apprehended at BSA Hospital and Rohit at Suraj Park, Badli. Police disclosed that there was a prior history of disputes between the families involved, and investigations are underway to uncover further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024