Left Menu

Sebi Eases Public Issue Norms to Boost Business Simplicity

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has removed the mandatory 1% security deposit requirement for companies prior to public issues, aiming to streamline business processes. This change follows a consultation process and leverages existing frameworks to address investor concerns in public issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2024 17:45 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 17:45 IST
Sebi Eases Public Issue Norms to Boost Business Simplicity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has announced a significant policy change, eliminating the necessity for issuer companies to pay a security deposit before launching a public issue. This move, effective immediately, is designed to enhance ease of doing business with Indian stock exchanges.

Previously, companies launching a public equity issue were required to deposit an amount equal to 1% of the issue size, a measure aimed at resolving potential investor grievances. Sebi released a circular marking the end of this requirement under the 2018 ICDR Regulations, viewed as redundant amid recent technological advancements.

The decision follows a consultation paper from February and reflects confidence in existing mechanisms, such as ASBA and UPI payment modes, which mitigate risks associated with investor complaints in today's market. Sebi believes these measures adequately address concerns once managed by the security deposit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024