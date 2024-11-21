Delhi High Court Affirms AIMIM's Legal Registration Amidst Secularism Debate
The Delhi High Court upheld AIMIM's registration as a political party, dismissing a petition challenging its legality based on secular principles. The court clarified the distinction between registration criteria and corrupt practices during elections, affirming AIMIM's compliance with the legal requirements set by the Election Commission.
The Delhi High Court has dismissed a petition challenging the registration of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Musalimeen (AIMIM) as a political party, thus affirming its legal status conferred by the Election Commission of India (ECI). Petitioner Tirupathi Narshima Murari questioned the constitutionality of AIMIM's registration, citing non-compliance with Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.
Murari alleged that AIMIM's constitution predominantly promotes the interests of Muslims, which he claimed violates the secularism mandate required for political parties under the Constitution and the Act. He argued that this focus contradicts the secular principles necessary for party recognition.
The court, however, distinguished between the registration requirements and issues related to 'corrupt practices' defined in the Act. It clarified that while Section 123 of the Act addresses election disputes and candidate disqualifications, it does not pertain to party registration criteria. With this distinction, the court rejected the petitioner's argument and maintained the validity of AIMIM's registration. (ANI)
