Gujarat CM Allocates Over 30,000 Mcft Narmada Water to Aid Farmers

In a significant move to support agriculture, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has announced the allocation of 30,504 million cubic feet of Narmada water to bolster irrigation and drinking water facilities in North Gujarat and Saurashtra. The water will assist in sowing Rabi season crops, providing much-needed relief to farmers in the regions.

The allocation, set through the Narmada Main Canal-based lifting pipelines until March 2025, will supply 16,637 mcft to North Gujarat and 13,867 mcft to Saurashtra. This endeavor aims to aid 952 lakes and various irrigation structures, including 1,820 check dams, across the regions, enhancing irrigation over 60,000 acres of cultivable land.

During his visit to Somnath, CM Patel also participated in cultural and religious ceremonies, including the Someshwar Puja, at the Somnath Temple. The Chintan Shibir, commencing on November 21, sets the stage for strategic discussions for state governance, reflecting a commitment to the welfare of Gujarat's citizens.

