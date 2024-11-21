Karnataka Climbs to Second Place in India's Milk Production Rankings

Karnataka has secured its place as the second-largest milk producer in India, following the footsteps of Gujarat. This announcement was made by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during a significant event held in New Delhi on Thursday, aimed at unveiling new varieties of Nandini milk under the auspices of the Karnataka Milk Producers' Federation (KMF) and the Mandya District Cooperative Milk Union.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah attributed this achievement to steadfast support for the dairy sector across the state. Reflecting on his tenure as Animal Husbandry Minister and President of KMF, Siddaramaiah underscored his focus on shielding milk producers from exploitation by establishing milk producers' associations, ensuring fair pricing, and providing a stable market for their products.

The Karnataka CM highlighted that the state currently produces 92-93 lakh litres of milk daily, contributing 2.5 lakh litres to the states of Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra. Through the Ksheeradhare Scheme, milk procurement is conducted at Rs 32 per litre, supplemented by an unprecedented Rs 5 per litre incentive. This incentive reflects a significant allocation of Rs 5 crore daily and aims to fortify the dairy sector and uplift rural livelihoods.

Karnataka's 16 milk unions collectively produce nearly 1 crore litres of milk each day, and new developments include the commencement of 2.5 lakh litres of milk supply daily to New Delhi, with an ambitious goal of doubling this figure within six months. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasized the crucial need to cultivate a robust market for milk products, pivotal for both the dairy industry's growth and farmers' economic well-being.

The CM assured commitment towards fortifying the dairy sector, recognizing dairy farming as a valuable supplementary income stream for farmers. The event was attended by notable dignitaries including Animal Husbandry and Sericulture Minister Venkatesh, Agriculture Minister Cheluvarayaswamy, Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh, and Karnataka Milk Federation President Bhimanna Nayak, among others.

(With inputs from agencies.)