Recent reports from Singapore and Rotterdam indicate significant operational disturbances for several vessels following the usage of marine fuel mixed with cashew nutshell liquid biofuel. According to CTI-Maritec, a Singapore-based fuel testing agency, the biofuel blend led to issues like fuel sludging and corrosion.

Despite the lack of details on the involved vessels or shipping lines, it's clear the problems are widespread. CTI-Maritec tested fuel samples revealing the blend came from undisclosed sources, sparking concerns over unknown production processes.

There have been no comments from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore or the Port of Rotterdam regarding the incidents. CTI-Maritec warns against using 100% cashew nut liquid in marine engines, aligning with International Maritime Organisation guidance.

(With inputs from agencies.)