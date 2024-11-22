Left Menu

Cashew Biofuel Crisis: Shipping Industry's Unforeseen Turbulence

Ships in Singapore and Rotterdam face operational issues after using marine fuel blended with cashew nutshell liquid biofuel, as reported by CTI-Maritec. The fuel's corrosiveness and high acid levels caused sludging and other complications. CTI-Maritec advises against its usage due to lack of specifications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 22-11-2024 10:47 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 10:47 IST
Cashew Biofuel Crisis: Shipping Industry's Unforeseen Turbulence
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Recent reports from Singapore and Rotterdam indicate significant operational disturbances for several vessels following the usage of marine fuel mixed with cashew nutshell liquid biofuel. According to CTI-Maritec, a Singapore-based fuel testing agency, the biofuel blend led to issues like fuel sludging and corrosion.

Despite the lack of details on the involved vessels or shipping lines, it's clear the problems are widespread. CTI-Maritec tested fuel samples revealing the blend came from undisclosed sources, sparking concerns over unknown production processes.

There have been no comments from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore or the Port of Rotterdam regarding the incidents. CTI-Maritec warns against using 100% cashew nut liquid in marine engines, aligning with International Maritime Organisation guidance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024