Northvolt Faces Bankruptcy Amid Leadership Change and Restructuring Efforts

Northvolt's CEO, Peter Carlsson, has announced his resignation just a day after the Swedish battery maker filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Once seen as Europe's leading electric-vehicle battery hope, Northvolt now struggles with production setbacks and financial difficulties.

The company urgently needs to secure up to $1.2 billion to stabilize its operations. The Chapter 11 filing permits reorganization while maintaining customer and supplier agreements, according to Carlsson, who remains on the board as a senior adviser.

Leadership shifts are pending, with CFO Pia Aaltonen-Forsell and president Matthias Arleth at the helm. Northvolt is actively seeking partners for restructuring, with a deadline for proposals set for early December, while also preparing for potential liquidation if necessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)