Supreme Court Intervenes in Himachal Political Instability Case

The Supreme Court has issued a notice on the Himachal Pradesh government's appeal challenging the High Court's order that annulled the appointment of six Chief Parliamentary Secretaries. The court has paused any further proceedings or appointments, highlighting potential political instability and legal implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 17:33 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 17:33 IST
Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to the respondents over the Himachal Pradesh government's plea challenging the High Court's decision to annul the appointment of six Chief Parliamentary Secretaries (CPS).

The bench, led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar, has put a hold on any further appointments, stating it would be illegal to proceed. The case has been tagged along with similar petitions for further review, with proceedings paused until the next hearing.

This decision comes after the Himachal Pradesh High Court declared the appointments unconstitutional, citing legal discrepancies in protections granted to such offices. The state government expressed concerns about ensuing political instability, as the six secretaries, also Members of the Legislative Assembly, face potential disqualification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

