Sensex Surge: Investors Rejoice as Markets Make Stellar Comeback

Investors gained Rs 7.32 lakh crore with BSE Sensex surging 1,961 points, reclaiming the 79,000-level. The boost follows positive exit polls for BJP, overcoming Adani controversy. Blue-chips like Reliance and IT stocks led gains, with 30 Sensex firms closing in green.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2024 17:41 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 17:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian stock market experienced a significant surge on Friday, with investors collectively gaining Rs 7.32 lakh crore as the BSE benchmark Sensex soared 1,961 points, returning to the 79,000-level for the first time in several weeks.

Driven by widespread investor optimism ahead of anticipated BJP victories in two state elections on Saturday, the Sensex jumped 2.54 per cent to settle at 79,117.11. Notably, the positive sentiment helped counter concerns surrounding the Adani group's recent controversies.

Major stocks, including heavyweights such as Reliance Industries, ITC, and Infosys, led the rally. All 30 Sensex components closed in positive territory, reflecting renewed confidence across the market, as noted by experts at Mehta Equities and Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

