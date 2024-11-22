Left Menu

Merck Foundation Leads the Charge Against Gender-Based Violence Through Empowerment Initiatives

The Merck Foundation, in collaboration with the First Ladies of Africa and Asia, commemorates the 'International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women 2024'. Through campaigns like 'More Than a Mother', it focuses on raising awareness about gender-based violence, empowering women, and supporting girl education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-11-2024 18:08 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 18:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Merck Foundation, the charitable arm of Merck KGaA Germany, is spearheading initiatives to combat gender-based violence in collaboration with the First Ladies of Africa and Asia. This aligns with their observance of the 'International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women 2024'.

The foundation's 'More Than a Mother' campaign is one of its many impactful programs aimed at empowering women and supporting girl education. CEO Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej underscores the significance of education in eradicating violence and empowering women.

Engaging media such as children's storybooks and animation films have been introduced to spread the message of gender respect and empowerment across various languages, bolstering the foundation's efforts to cultivate a world free of abuse and inequality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

