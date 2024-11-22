Merck Foundation Leads the Charge Against Gender-Based Violence Through Empowerment Initiatives

Merck Foundation, the charitable arm of Merck KGaA Germany, is spearheading initiatives to combat gender-based violence in collaboration with the First Ladies of Africa and Asia. This aligns with their observance of the 'International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women 2024'.

The foundation's 'More Than a Mother' campaign is one of its many impactful programs aimed at empowering women and supporting girl education. CEO Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej underscores the significance of education in eradicating violence and empowering women.

Engaging media such as children's storybooks and animation films have been introduced to spread the message of gender respect and empowerment across various languages, bolstering the foundation's efforts to cultivate a world free of abuse and inequality.

(With inputs from agencies.)