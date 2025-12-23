Left Menu

Trailblazer for Transformation: Dr. Rasha Kelej Among Most Influential Africans

Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation, is acknowledged as one of the 100 Most Influential Africans 2025 by New African Magazine, focusing on her contributions to healthcare, women's empowerment, and education. Her initiatives have created a significant impact across Africa, fostering change in social and health sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-12-2025 10:47 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 10:47 IST
Dr. Rasha Kelej, the visionary CEO of Merck Foundation, has been recognized as one of the 100 Most Influential Africans for 2025 by the esteemed New African Magazine in the UK. This honor highlights her significant contributions to healthcare, women's empowerment, and education across the continent.

Through strategic partnerships with African First Ladies and various organizations, Dr. Kelej has spearheaded numerous initiatives aimed at transforming healthcare, breaking infertility stigma, and promoting girl education. Her innovative programs have empowered women, supported childless women in business, and provided educational scholarships to thousands.

Dr. Kelej's dedication has also united the media, fashion, and arts communities, fostering awareness and cultural change. Her legacy in advancing women's rights and healthcare continues to inspire and drive impactful change, positioning her as a leading figure in shaping Africa's present and future.

