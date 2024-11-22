Left Menu

Sebi's New Framework for Appointing Key Market Officials

Sebi has proposed new guidelines for appointing key officials in market institutions, including a cooling-off period before they join competing organizations. This is to ensure qualified, independent management while maintaining market integrity. The public is invited to comment on these proposals by December 12.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-11-2024 20:04 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 20:04 IST
Sebi's New Framework for Appointing Key Market Officials
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) unveiled a proposal on Friday aimed at enhancing the appointment and removal process of key officials within stock exchanges and market institutions.

Central to the proposal is the establishment of clear appointment procedures to ensure that market infrastructure institutions (MIIs) are led by qualified and independent personnel in roles like Compliance Officer, Chief Risk Officer, and Chief Information Security Officer. Sebi seeks to safeguard market integrity with effective cooling-off policies for these positions before they can transition to competing organizations.

Sebi has suggested implementing an external agency to identify qualified candidates, passing recommendations through the Nomination and Remuneration Committee for assessment and eventual decision-making by both MIIs' governing boards and Sebi. Public feedback on these changes is sought by December 12.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024