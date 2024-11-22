Left Menu

Blaze Erupts in Thane Scrap Godown, Firefighters Engage

A fire erupted in a scrap godown in Thane's Bhiwandi area on Friday evening. Emergency services responded promptly, deploying fire tenders to control the blaze. Locals also contributed to the efforts. More details are yet to be disclosed.

Updated: 22-11-2024 20:30 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 20:30 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A fire broke out at a scrap godown in Maharashtra's Thane, specifically in the Islam Nagar area of Bhiwandi, on Friday evening, officials reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Firefighting units were swiftly dispatched to combat the flames, endeavoring to prevent the fire from spreading further. The local community played a significant role by assisting the authorities in the challenging dousing operation.

As the situation develops, further information is anticipated to shed light on the circumstances leading to the incident and the extent of the damage caused.

(With inputs from agencies.)

