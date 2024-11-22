Blaze Erupts in Thane Scrap Godown, Firefighters Engage

A fire broke out at a scrap godown in Maharashtra's Thane, specifically in the Islam Nagar area of Bhiwandi, on Friday evening, officials reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Firefighting units were swiftly dispatched to combat the flames, endeavoring to prevent the fire from spreading further. The local community played a significant role by assisting the authorities in the challenging dousing operation.

As the situation develops, further information is anticipated to shed light on the circumstances leading to the incident and the extent of the damage caused.

(With inputs from agencies.)