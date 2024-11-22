Delhi's Commitment to Permanent Employment: 702 New Government Recruits Welcomed
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena distributed appointment letters to 702 new government employees at Vigyan Bhawan, emphasizing permanent roles over contractual ones. The recruits span across various departments, including Health and Education, reflecting efforts to fill nearly 20,000 pending vacancies and align with the Prime Minister's governance vision.
In a significant move to bolster permanent employment within Delhi's government framework, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena distributed appointment letters to 702 newly recruited government employees. The ceremony took place at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi, showcasing the administration's dedication to streamline workforce operations across its departments and civic bodies.
The appointments, as per the press release from the LG Office, are diversified across critical sectors, including 232 in Health, 200 in Education, and 119 in Planning. These new hires are expected to enhance departmental functions and fill existing vacancies, with a focus on inclusivity, as the recruitments include women, individuals with disabilities, and candidates from reserved categories.
LG Saxena highlighted the emphasis on permanent staffing since he assumed office in May 2022, underlining its significance in achieving 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, as envisioned by the Prime Minister. He pointed out that while contractual roles often compromise job security and service quality, permanent positions foster responsibility and accountability. The LG also urged expedited efforts to address approximately 20,000 pending vacancies.
The event marked the sixth such recruitment endeavor in two years, with around 22,000 permanent roles filled by DSSSB and UPSC during this period. Saxena encouraged the new recruits to view their roles as opportunities to contribute to national progress, reinforcing the administration's aim for efficient and transparent governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
