Allegations Against Adani: A Diplomatic or Strategic Manoeuvre?

The controversy surrounding industrialist Gautam Adani's bribery charges is seen by researcher RN Bhaskar as a potential US ploy to influence leadership in India, leveraging financial dominance as a tool for international pressure, reminiscent of past geopolitical strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 22:53 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 22:53 IST
Researcher and Senior Journalist RN Bhaskar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The latest bribery allegations against industrialist Gautam Adani and other executives have sparked a debate, with senior journalist RN Bhaskar suggesting it may be part of a larger scheme by the United States to exert influence over Indian leadership, using financial transactions as leverage.

Bhaskar, in an interview with ANI, argued that the US has a history of creating public dissent to justify leadership changes in other countries, referencing past incidents involving Iran and remarks from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov about American tactics.

While these allegations unfold, the Adani Group has denied any wrongdoing, emphasizing the presumption of innocence until proven guilty amid ongoing investigations by US authorities.

