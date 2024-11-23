Tragic Loss: Woman Police Constable Fatally Stabbed in South Delhi
A woman police constable, Kiran Pal, was tragically stabbed to death while on night duty in South Delhi's Govindpuri area. Her body was discovered with multiple stab wounds. Authorities are actively investigating the case. Further details are awaited as the incident continues to unfold.
- Country:
- India
In a grim development from South Delhi, a woman police constable was fatally stabbed during a routine night patrol in the Govindpuri area, officials confirmed on Saturday.
The victim, identified as Kiran Pal, had been actively serving at the Govindpuri Police Station. Her body, marred by several stab wounds, was discovered in Gali No. 13, according to Delhi police reports.
Senior police officers have arrived at the crime scene and initiated an ongoing investigation into the incident. The attack left wounds on her leg and chest. The community and police await further information as authorities delve deeper into the details of this tragic event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
