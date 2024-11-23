Left Menu

Uttarakhand Drives Green Revolution: CM Dhami Highlights Solar Energy Surge

Uttarakhand's Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, praises the state's solar energy progress under PM Modi's leadership, highlighting the installation of 7,592 solar power plants. Dhami emphasized the rapid shift towards green energy and reviewed various developmental projects, stressing timely completion and tackling of pending works.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 10:12 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 10:12 IST
Uttarakhand Drives Green Revolution: CM Dhami Highlights Solar Energy Surge
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand's solar energy sector is witnessing a significant transformation, spearheaded by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Chief Minister highlighted the completion of 7,592 domestic solar power plants, totaling 30MV in capacity, across the state as evidence of this revolutionary shift.

In Pithoragarh, Dhami engaged with youth gathered for Territorial Army recruitment, ensuring they received necessary food and supplies. Additionally, the Chief Minister held a comprehensive review meeting with local officials, where he instructed an acceleration in the construction of a medical college and discussed potential infrastructure projects, including a shortcut route to the Ulka temple.

Further discussions involved the multi-level car parking project at Jakhani Tiraha and the expedited progress on the Dharchula to Tawaghat National Highway. Dhami underscored the vital need for swift action, particularly regarding the burgeoning Adi Kailash pilgrimage route, emphasizing zero tolerance for project delays.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024