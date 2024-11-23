Uttarakhand Drives Green Revolution: CM Dhami Highlights Solar Energy Surge

Uttarakhand's solar energy sector is witnessing a significant transformation, spearheaded by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Chief Minister highlighted the completion of 7,592 domestic solar power plants, totaling 30MV in capacity, across the state as evidence of this revolutionary shift.

In Pithoragarh, Dhami engaged with youth gathered for Territorial Army recruitment, ensuring they received necessary food and supplies. Additionally, the Chief Minister held a comprehensive review meeting with local officials, where he instructed an acceleration in the construction of a medical college and discussed potential infrastructure projects, including a shortcut route to the Ulka temple.

Further discussions involved the multi-level car parking project at Jakhani Tiraha and the expedited progress on the Dharchula to Tawaghat National Highway. Dhami underscored the vital need for swift action, particularly regarding the burgeoning Adi Kailash pilgrimage route, emphasizing zero tolerance for project delays.

(With inputs from agencies.)