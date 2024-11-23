Mother Strangles 5-Year-Old Amidst Personal Turmoil in Delhi

In an appalling incident that has shocked the community, Delhi police have disclosed that a 5-year-old girl was strangled to death by her mother in the Ashok Vihar area. The crime was reported to authorities by Deepchand Hospital on Saturday.

According to police officials, an inquiry unveiled strangulation marks on the child, prompting the registration of a case. The mother, along with others familiar to the victim, was summoned for questioning. Under sustained interrogation, the mother confessed to committing the act, citing overwhelming personal distress as a motive.

Further investigation revealed that the mother had been abandoned by her first husband and sought companionship online, connecting with a man named Rahul via Instagram. Her plans to marry him faltered due to his family's opposition to the child, which reportedly led to the tragic outcome. Prior to relocating to Delhi, the mother and child resided in Himachal Pradesh, where the child was allegedly sexually abused by a relative, contributing to the mother's distress. Charges under section 103/65(2) BNS and the POCSO Act have been filed, and further inquiries are ongoing.

