BJP's Navya Haridas Faces Setback in Wayanad Bye-Polls

BJP candidate Navya Haridas expressed disappointment over trailing behind Congress's Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad's bye-polls, despite a development-focused campaign and low voter turnout. She claimed lack of progress in the constituency over five years, as Priyanka leads with a significant vote margin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 15:09 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 15:09 IST
BJP's Wayanad Lok Sabha candidate, Navya Haridas. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Navya Haridas, the BJP's candidate for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, voiced her dissatisfaction on Saturday over the emerging trends in the constituency's bye-polls. She is currently trailing behind Congress candidate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, despite the BJP's efforts to focus the campaign on development issues. Haridas pointed to the low voter turnout as a key factor in the BJP not meeting expected election results.

Expressing her concerns, Haridas commented on the counting process, indicating that the party had high hopes due to its development-centered approach in Wayanad. She emphasized that while the BJP aimed to prioritize regional advancement during the campaign, the public response did not reflect this intent.

Haridas criticized the stagnation of progress in Wayanad over the last five years, noting the unfulfilled promise of establishing a medical college. She warned of further inaction in the coming years, suggesting that Priyanka Vadra would continue to only intermittently engage with the constituency. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra entered the race following Rahul Gandhi's move to the Rae Bareli seat after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

