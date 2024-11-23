Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Officer Killed in Govindpuri Stabbing

A male police constable, identified as Kiran Pal, was tragically killed during night patrol in South Delhi's Govindpuri area. Officials discovered his body, bearing stab wounds, in Gali no. 13. Senior police authorities are currently investigating the incident, with more details expected to be released soon.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A male police constable was tragically stabbed to death while on night patrol in the Govindpuri area of South Delhi, officials revealed on Saturday. The officer, identified as Kiran Pal, was serving at the Govindpuri Police Station at the time of the incident.

According to a statement from Delhi police, the constable's body was discovered in Gali no. 13 of Govindpuri, bearing multiple stab wounds. Senior officials promptly arrived at the scene to commence an investigation. Notably, the fatal injuries were located on the leg and chest of the victim.

Authorities are diligently working to gather more information, and additional details are anticipated as the case unfolds. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

