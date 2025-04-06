Spiritual Reverence and Tight Security Mark Ram Navami Celebrations

Massive crowds gathered at temples across the state on Sunday, marking the celebrations of Ram Navami with special prayers. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took part in prayers at the Gorakhnath Temple.

In Lucknow, temples such as Chandrika Devi and Mankameshwar witnessed heavy rush, while security was on high alert per a police officer. Yogi Adityanath, also serving as Gorakshpeethadhishwar, conducted traditional rituals including kanya pujan at Gorakhnath, honoring nine girls as manifestations of Goddess Durga. He personally served food to the girls in the temple's community kitchen.

Varanasi experienced significant footfall as devotees queued early for offerings at major temples. Continuous Ramayan recitations and devotional kirtans highlighted the celebrations. Officials emphasized that the city's security was stringent, involving checkpoints, police, and aerial drone surveillance to ensure safety during the festivities.

(With inputs from agencies.)