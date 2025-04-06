Tragic Loss: Medical Student Found Hanging at Hostel

A tragic incident has occurred at Government Medical College in Kalamassery, where a third-year MBBS student was discovered hanging in her hostel room. The deceased, identified as Ambili from Kasaragod, was found by her hostel mates late Saturday night, according to local police.

Initial investigations suggest that it could be a case of suicide, as police have registered a case of unnatural death. The unfortunate event followed her parents' visit that same day, although the exact reason for this drastic action remains unclear, corroborated by police sources.

Though there were indications of the student facing mental distress and learning disabilities, these remain unverified. Authorities stated that an autopsy would proceed once her relatives arrive and offer their statements regarding the incident.

