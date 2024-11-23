India-EU Forge Pathway for Green Hydrogen Collaboration
India and the EU agreed on a detailed roadmap to advance the green hydrogen sector, enhancing infrastructure and technology collaboration. At the 10th meeting of the India-EU Energy Panel in Brussels, they adopted a work plan focusing on green hydrogen, offshore wind energy, and energy efficiency until 2028.
- Country:
- India
India and the European Union (EU) have laid the groundwork for major advancements in the green hydrogen sector, confirming a detailed roadmap that promises to enhance infrastructure and technological cooperation while streamlining supply chains.
In a significant meeting at the 10th India-EU Energy Panel held in Brussels, both parties engaged in intensive discussions aimed at bolstering sector cooperation. During this meeting, they adopted a comprehensive work plan marking the third phase of the India-EU Clean Energy and Climate Partnership for 2025-2028, focusing on five key priority areas.
These areas of focus include advancements in green hydrogen, offshore wind energy, electricity market integration and smart grids, and energy efficiency. The panel also reviewed their achievements from the previous phase, highlighting their collaborative efforts in 51 activities across nine sectors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Offshore Wind Challenge
NBCC Secures Major Contracts: A Boost to Infrastructure Development
Poland's Offshore Wind Ambitions: A New Energy Frontier
Cabinet Approves Regional Deals to Boost Economic Growth and Infrastructure Development
Offshore Wind Industry Faces Global Challenges Amid Ambitious Targets