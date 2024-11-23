Left Menu

Congress Questions Electoral Process Amid Mixed Poll Results in Maharashtra and Jharkhand

Congress expressed satisfaction over Jharkhand assembly poll outcomes, questioning the unexpected Maharashtra election results, where BJP and allies are poised for a victory. Alleging a conspiracy against them, Congress reiterated their concerns about electoral transparency and vowed to pursue their agenda, including a demand for a caste census.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 20:46 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 20:46 IST
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a mixed political landscape, Congress expressed satisfaction with their performance in the Jharkhand assembly elections, while raising concerns over the unexpected outcomes in Maharashtra, where the BJP and its allies are set for a landslide victory. The party promised to analyze the contrasting results and hinted at a possible 'conspiracy'.

Addressing a press conference, Congress leaders Pawan Khera and Jairam Ramesh voiced their skepticism about the Maharashtra results, highlighting a drop in BJP's strike rate in the state just months after losing the Lok Sabha polls there. They questioned the electoral process's transparency, emphasizing concerns over potential anti-incumbency reversal.

Jairam Ramesh assured that the party would not back down from its agenda, including a caste census. The leaders further criticized the BJP's performance in Maharashtra, pointing to demographic discontent, while celebrating their success in Jharkhand, where the Congress-backed coalition emerged victorious, rejecting divisive politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

