Tesla Inc. is making waves in the Chinese automobile market with a new promotion for its Model Y car. The company has introduced a limited-time offer that includes a 10,000 yuan discount on outstanding loans, as announced on the official Weibo account.

This strategic move aims to enhance Tesla's competitive edge and attract more buyers in China, one of the world's largest electric vehicle markets. By offering significant financial incentives, Tesla is looking to bolster its sales figures and reaffirm its position as a leading electric car manufacturer.

Industry experts suggest that such initiatives could play a crucial role in accelerating Tesla's growth trajectory in China, catering to the increasing demand for clean energy vehicles.

(With inputs from agencies.)