Protests in Kochi Ignite Demand for Waqf Act Amendments

Residents of Kochi are protesting against the Waqf Act, claiming it has led to hardships for the Munambam community. They urge the government to amend the Act, which allows property claims by the Waqf Board. The community seeks reforms to address the issues while a parliamentary committee reviews the bill.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 08:07 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 08:07 IST
People hold protest against Waqf Act in Kochi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Amidst the bustling agenda of the winter parliamentary session set to begin on Monday, Kochi residents have taken to the streets protesting vigorously against the Waqf Act. The protestors, particularly from Munambam, claim that the Act has severely impacted their lives, some rallying for 33 consecutive days maintaining a stance of non-violence.

The controversy stems from properties purchased between 1988 and 1993 by the Munambam community, which they've inhabited for over 150 years. Despite longstanding occupancy, the Waqf Board now lays claim, prompting urgent calls for legislative review and property restitution. Protestor statements emphasize no religious bias, solely a reformative push against the current Waqf Act.

The imminent Waqf (Amendment) Bill aims to introduce significant changes, including digitization and enhanced audit measures to curb corruption within waqf properties. Parliament's joint committee, actively engaging with diverse stakeholders, gears up to render its report during this session, amid opposition's appeals for extended deliberation time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

