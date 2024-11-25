Protests in Kochi Ignite Demand for Waqf Act Amendments

Amidst the bustling agenda of the winter parliamentary session set to begin on Monday, Kochi residents have taken to the streets protesting vigorously against the Waqf Act. The protestors, particularly from Munambam, claim that the Act has severely impacted their lives, some rallying for 33 consecutive days maintaining a stance of non-violence.

The controversy stems from properties purchased between 1988 and 1993 by the Munambam community, which they've inhabited for over 150 years. Despite longstanding occupancy, the Waqf Board now lays claim, prompting urgent calls for legislative review and property restitution. Protestor statements emphasize no religious bias, solely a reformative push against the current Waqf Act.

The imminent Waqf (Amendment) Bill aims to introduce significant changes, including digitization and enhanced audit measures to curb corruption within waqf properties. Parliament's joint committee, actively engaging with diverse stakeholders, gears up to render its report during this session, amid opposition's appeals for extended deliberation time.

