Left Menu

Riots Erupt Amid Mosque Survey in Sambhal: Death Toll Rises to Four

The recent violence in Sambhal, triggered by an ASI survey at a Mughal-era mosque, has resulted in four deaths. Police have initiated four FIRs and security measures have been intensified. Amidst accusations of community-targeted actions, a petition was filed with the National Human Rights Commission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 10:43 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 10:43 IST
Riots Erupt Amid Mosque Survey in Sambhal: Death Toll Rises to Four
DIG, Moradabad Range, Muniraj G (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The death toll in the recent Sambhal violence has increased to four, as confirmed by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Muniraj G, on Monday. The unrest erupted after a controversial ASI survey at a Mughal-era mosque, leading to stone-pelting and chaos in the area.

The situation, now reported to be under control, initially saw police deploying forces at critical points to prevent further violence. DIG Muniraj G informed reporters that the fatalities rose after one more individual succumbed to injuries in Moradabad. Subsequent actions include four FIRs filed and efforts to restore peace in the region.

In response to allegations of bias, the DK Foundation of Freedom and Justice petitioned the National Human Rights Commission, claiming police discrimination against the Muslim community during the unrest. Meanwhile, stringent entry restrictions have been implemented, prohibiting outsiders from accessing Sambhal without permission from authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024