Riots Erupt Amid Mosque Survey in Sambhal: Death Toll Rises to Four

The death toll in the recent Sambhal violence has increased to four, as confirmed by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Muniraj G, on Monday. The unrest erupted after a controversial ASI survey at a Mughal-era mosque, leading to stone-pelting and chaos in the area.

The situation, now reported to be under control, initially saw police deploying forces at critical points to prevent further violence. DIG Muniraj G informed reporters that the fatalities rose after one more individual succumbed to injuries in Moradabad. Subsequent actions include four FIRs filed and efforts to restore peace in the region.

In response to allegations of bias, the DK Foundation of Freedom and Justice petitioned the National Human Rights Commission, claiming police discrimination against the Muslim community during the unrest. Meanwhile, stringent entry restrictions have been implemented, prohibiting outsiders from accessing Sambhal without permission from authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)