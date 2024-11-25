South Korea and Malaysia Forge Critical Minerals and Defense Pact

South Korea and Malaysia have inked a landmark agreement designed to enhance their collaboration in critical mineral supply and the defense sector. The deal comes as Malaysia seeks to modernize its air force, with the Southeast Asian nation eyeing upgrades to its jet fleet.

At a summit attended by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, the leaders also pledged to finalize a free trade agreement by the upcoming year. This comprehensive deal will encompass services, investment, and green energy, according to a statement from President Yoon's office.

In addition to defense and trade considerations, the two countries committed to bolstering efforts against climate change, while voicing concerns over increased military cooperation between North Korea and Russia, as well as ongoing humanitarian issues in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)