Winter Session Sparks Debate Over Adani, Constitution Anniversary
The opening day of the 2024 Winter Session of India's Parliament saw a brief adjournment and heated calls for a discussion on the Adani controversy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the media, expressing hope for fruitful debates, as the 75th Constitution anniversary approaches.
- Country:
- India
The Lok Sabha faced an early adjournment on Monday, merely moments into the first day of the 2024 Winter Session. This decision followed Speaker Om Birla's call to pause proceedings until 12 noon.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge voiced the INDIA bloc's insistence on addressing the Adani saga. Kharge emphasized the necessity of protecting retail investors' investments, stressing that monopolistic trends could harm India's global image and urging for competitive markets.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi critiqued opposition parties' disruption tactics, suggesting a pattern among parties historically defeated in elections. He urged for a collaborative session as the parliament meets amidst the notable 75th Constitution anniversary celebrations. Modi reiterated this sentiment through his social media outreach, advocating for constructive dialogue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
INDIA bloc destroyed J'khand, we will make it most prosperous state in next 5 yrs if voted to power: Home Minister Amit Shah at Tamar rally.
'Pro-incumbency' in favour of Jharkhand's INDIA bloc govt which is moving forward under Soren, BJP has 'headless voices' in state: Ghulam Mir.
Prime Minister Modi Kickstarts Development Drive on Janjatiya Gaurav Divas
Yogi Adityanath Criticizes INDIA Bloc at Jharkhand Rally
Prime Minister Modi's Historic Journey: Strengthening Bonds Across Three Nations