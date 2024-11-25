Left Menu

Winter Session Sparks Debate Over Adani, Constitution Anniversary

The opening day of the 2024 Winter Session of India's Parliament saw a brief adjournment and heated calls for a discussion on the Adani controversy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the media, expressing hope for fruitful debates, as the 75th Constitution anniversary approaches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 11:32 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 11:32 IST
The new Parliament building (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Lok Sabha faced an early adjournment on Monday, merely moments into the first day of the 2024 Winter Session. This decision followed Speaker Om Birla's call to pause proceedings until 12 noon.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge voiced the INDIA bloc's insistence on addressing the Adani saga. Kharge emphasized the necessity of protecting retail investors' investments, stressing that monopolistic trends could harm India's global image and urging for competitive markets.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi critiqued opposition parties' disruption tactics, suggesting a pattern among parties historically defeated in elections. He urged for a collaborative session as the parliament meets amidst the notable 75th Constitution anniversary celebrations. Modi reiterated this sentiment through his social media outreach, advocating for constructive dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

