Octanom Tech's Global Recognition by Forbes India: A Game Changer in Fintech

Octanom Tech Pvt Ltd has garnered a prestigious recognition from Forbes India, being included in the 'Select 200 Companies with large global business potential' at the DGEMS 2024 event. This achievement spotlights the company's leading role in the financial technology sector as it develops groundbreaking solutions and scalable business models.

Founded by visionary Rahul Ghose, Octanom Tech is determined to transform investment risk management on a global scale. Their flagship platform, Hedged.in, is a pioneering 'Hedged Style' trading solution, aiming to empower traders by focusing on mitigating losses rather than maximizing profits. This innovative approach sets it apart in the financial services industry.

As Octanom Tech embarks on its journey as part of the Select 200 cohort, it anticipates accelerated international growth and new partnerships across global markets. The recognition, announced at DGEMS 2024 in New Delhi, underscores Octanom Tech's potential to lead in technology innovation globally.

