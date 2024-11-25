Left Menu

Revolutionizing Underwriting: OmniGen AI Drives Innovation at Canara HSBC Life Insurance

Canara HSBC Life Insurance introduces OmniGen AI, a groundbreaking Generative AI solution on AWS, enhancing the underwriting process. By leveraging advanced tech, it provides precise risk decisions, reduces errors, and streamlines policy issuance. This innovation strengthens customer experiences and operational efficiency, reaffirming the company's commitment to technological advancement.

Updated: 25-11-2024 14:11 IST
Canara HSBC Life Insurance has launched OmniGen AI, a pioneering generative AI solution on Amazon Web Services' Bedrock platform. This innovation aims to redefine the underwriting process by assisting underwriters in making swift and accurate risk-related decisions, supported by comprehensive data analysis.

OmniGen AI boasts the capability of evaluating multiple risk factors, thus enhancing the precision and efficiency of the decision-making process. The solution seeks to eliminate manual oversight and errors, thereby ensuring a seamless policy buying and claims settlement experience for customers.

This advancement aligns with Canara HSBC Life Insurance's strategic focus on customer-centricity and innovation, as highlighted by COO Sachin Dutta. The company aims to integrate these AI capabilities across various operational areas to solidify its position at the forefront of the life insurance sector.

